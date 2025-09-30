Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GLD opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $352.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

