Leverty Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,088 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
