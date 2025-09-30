Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 51 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

