Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after purchasing an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $733.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.