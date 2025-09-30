Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%
VUG stock opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.70.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.