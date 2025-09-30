Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VUG stock opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.