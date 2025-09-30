First United Bank & Trust Purchases 50 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 170,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 58,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $409.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.