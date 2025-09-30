Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 125,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $242,991,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

TMO stock opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $620.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

