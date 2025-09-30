The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

