HB Wealth Management LLC Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

IBM stock opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.34. The company has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

