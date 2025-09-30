Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $364.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day moving average of $202.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

