iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,948.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

