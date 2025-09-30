Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Decreased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

