CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in CocaCola by 72.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

