Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Reduced by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.