Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

