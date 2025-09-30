Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

