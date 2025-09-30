Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average of $217.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

