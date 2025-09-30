Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

