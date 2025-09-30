SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $15.96. SMC shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 96,938 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMC has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). SMC had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

