ONUS Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and $992.58 thousand worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,082.69 or 0.99863826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,471.03 or 0.99311904 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 95,603,654 coins and its circulating supply is 83,103,654 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 96,200,088.347526 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.6841976 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,514,949.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

