Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.79. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 189 shares traded.

BKGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

