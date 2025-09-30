Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.55 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $58.88 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,082.69 or 0.99863826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,471.03 or 0.99311904 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh launched on October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,204,609,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,204,293,545.752132 with 996,663,219.216728 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11732749 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,703,259.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.