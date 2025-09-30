Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

