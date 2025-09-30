GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

