iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 57,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

