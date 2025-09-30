BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 24010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2,861.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

