Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

