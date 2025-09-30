Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $593.54 and a 200-day moving average of $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The company has a market capitalization of $733.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

