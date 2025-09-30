Greenleaf Trust Sells 10,956 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AMAT opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

