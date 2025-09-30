Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

