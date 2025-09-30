Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DUK opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

