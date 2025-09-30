NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.17 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $113,172.79 or 0.99931557 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,471.03 or 0.99311904 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.48 or 0.00332431 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The official message board for NYM is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym. NYM’s official website is nym.com. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 817,116,756.742353 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.05090384 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $2,635,484.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

