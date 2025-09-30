Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $30.83 million and $3.85 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.14066906 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $4,157,924.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

