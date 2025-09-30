Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.53 and a 200-day moving average of $421.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

