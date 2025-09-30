Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 264 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

