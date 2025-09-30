Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 78,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 180,225.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

