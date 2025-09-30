Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 80,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.