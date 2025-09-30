African Pioneer (LON:AFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

African Pioneer (LON:AFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. African Pioneer had a negative net margin of 2,039.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%.

AFP stock opened at GBX 1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.87. African Pioneer has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.93 and a beta of 0.86.

African Pioneer PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, and develops base metals in Zambia, Namibia, and Botswana. It focuses on exploration of base and precious metals, including but not limited to copper, nickel, lead, gold, and zinc. The company holds 100% interest in Kalahari Copper Belt and Limpopo Mobile Belt Projects located in Botawana; 70% interest in Ongombo and Ongeama Project located in Namibia; and holds 100% interest in Central African Copperbelt, and Zambezi Belt Copper and Gold project located in Zambia.

