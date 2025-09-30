African Pioneer (LON:AFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

African Pioneer (LON:AFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. African Pioneer had a negative net margin of 2,039.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%.
African Pioneer Price Performance
AFP stock opened at GBX 1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.87. African Pioneer has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.93 and a beta of 0.86.
About African Pioneer
