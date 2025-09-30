Greenleaf Trust Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:TMO opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

