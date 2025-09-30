Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 160,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE CB opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

