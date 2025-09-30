Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $227,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

