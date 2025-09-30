iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Increased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InvesTrust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.45. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

