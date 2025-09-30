McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in McDonald’s by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 407,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9%

MCD opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average of $306.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.