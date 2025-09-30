Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $223,000 in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.