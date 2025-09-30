Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.92. 1,084,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,043,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,910.22. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

