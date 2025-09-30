Robbins Farley Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $15,227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arista Networks by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,670,904 shares of company stock valued at $892,841,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

