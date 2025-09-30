Alpine Bank Wealth Management Sells 22 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Alpine Bank Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $598.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

