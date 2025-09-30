FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 8,699 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

Walmart stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

