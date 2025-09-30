Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 111,652.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.3% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $571,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

