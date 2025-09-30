Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.25 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $962.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $378.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $977.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

